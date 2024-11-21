UIC Chairman: Railways have an extraordinary route to change our world

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

“Climate change offers rail transport a transformative opportunity. Railways have an extraordinary route to change our world, being the lowest-carbon transport mode, responsible for only 1.5 percent of total emissions,” said Alan Beroud, Chairman of the International Union of Railways (UIC), in an interview with journalists.

Beroud emphasized the unique potential of railways, calling them “the most interesting means of transport.” He urged Azerbaijan Railways, Polish Railways, and global railway networks to seize this opportunity to lead decarbonization efforts, transition to green energy, and actively contribute to the fight against climate change.