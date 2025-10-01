UK's Princess Anne visits Ukraine to support children affected by war
Baku, October 1, AZERTAC
Britain's Princess Anne, the late Queen Elizabeth's only daughter, has visited Ukraine to express her solidarity with children and families enduring the impact of the war, Reuters reported citing Buckingham Palace.
Anne, who celebrated her 75th birthday in August, met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during her visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, where they discussed Britain's ongoing support for Ukraine, among other issues.
The royal also paid her respects at a memorial honouring the children who have died since the start of the conflict in February 2022. She was accompanied by Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska and laid a toy as a tribute.
Anne also spoke with Ukrainian children who have been displaced or deported by Russia and she visited a rehabilitation centre, where she met veterans returning from the frontline.
Anne's visit to Ukraine follows that of her nephew Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles, who travelled to Kyiv earlier this month with a team from his Invictus Games Foundation to highlight the charity's plans to support the rehabilitation of wounded soldiers.
