UK ambassador: The First Azerbaijan–UK Policy Dialogue is a unique platform

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

"The First Azerbaijan–UK Policy Dialogue serves as a unique platform for directly examining the facts at hand and pinpointing shortcomings," said Fergus Auld, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, during the opening ceremony of the First Azerbaijan–UK Policy Dialogue.

Noting that relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom are developing steadily and positively, the UK ambassador added: "During my stay in Azerbaijan, the region has witnessed many significant changes. We have all witnessed this transformation. We saw the initialing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the dissolution of the Minsk Group earlier this year—both historic milestones. We observed that Karabakh is reviving, rapid reconstruction efforts are underway in the cities, and alongside all this, Azerbaijan is hosting a major international event like COP29. These were truly unforgettable, milestone events."

The ambassador emphasized the importance of bilateral and multilateral cooperation across all sectors.

According to him, highlighting these issues within the First Azerbaijan–UK Policy Dialogue is highly significant in terms of shaping future objectives.