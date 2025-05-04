UK to launch £50mn scheme to attract global researchers amid US academic uncertainty

Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

The UK government is preparing to unveil a new initiative aimed at attracting top international researchers, in a move that comes as academic freedoms face increased scrutiny in the United States, according to economic times. Backed by approximately £50 million in government funding, the scheme is designed to support research grants and cover relocation expenses for select teams of scientists.

Officials familiar with the plans told the Financial Times that the programme, expected to be announced soon, will target researchers across the globe and assess them based on the relevance of their work to priority sectors outlined in the UK’s industrial strategy. These sectors include life sciences, artificial intelligence, and green energy.

The plan will initially support the relocation of around 10 research teams to the UK. Should the initiative prove successful, there are provisions for expanding its scope, the sources said.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology stated that the UK remained “open for business on international science” and aimed to help “some of the world’s best researchers bring their ideas to life here”. It said further details would be released in due course.

The strategy is being launched in the context of growing concerns over the direction of science policy in the US under President Donald Trump, whose administration has attempted to reduce federal funding for research and has restricted work in areas such as climate change, vaccines, and diversity.

Although the UK initiative was reportedly under development even before Trump’s inauguration, it now takes on added urgency. The move also comes amid calls from within the British research community for broader reforms to improve the UK’s appeal to global talent.

Visa costs have been identified as a key barrier. In February, the House of Lords science and technology committee described the UK's immigration system as an “act of national self-harm”, warning that it discouraged science students and early-career researchers from coming to the UK.

“International researchers underpin our world-leading R&D excellence and additional funding will help attract talented global researchers,” Ben Moore, head of international policy at the Russell Group, told FT. “It would be equally as helpful for government to review the visa costs researchers face, which far exceed those in other leading R&D nations.”

Several other countries have introduced similar measures in response to changing academic conditions in the US. Last month, Canada launched its Canada Leads 100 Challenge, targeting early-career scientists, especially from the US. Norway and France have also rolled out initiatives to recruit researchers in fields such as health, climate change, and digital technologies.