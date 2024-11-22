UK university professor: COP29 provided an opportunity to discuss ways to protect biodiversity

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

“It is my first COP meeting, and it’s far exceeded my expectation,” Professor John Seymour Heslop-Harrison at the University of Leicester, UK, told AZERTAC.

Professor John Seymour mentioned ample opportunities to further enhancing agriculture by preserving areas with biodiversity.

“COP29 has been a real opportunity to discuss both agricultural genetics, the role of tertiary education in this area, teaching the next generation about climate change, the ways we can mitigate it by preventing greenhouse gas emissions, as well as protecting biodiversity,” he added.