Ukraine and Azerbaijan expand health sector cooperation – Several key documents signed in Baku

Baku, November 1, AZERTAC

A meeting was held at the Ministry of Health during the working visit to Azerbaijan by a delegation led by Ukraine’s Health Minister Viktor Liashko. The discussions were also attended by Ukraine’s Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Yuriy Husyev, and Alibala Maharramzade, head of the Azerbaijani-Ukrainian interparliamentary relations working group.

According to the Ministry’s press service, Minister Teymur Musayev highlighted the successful continuation of bilateral ties across multiple sectors. He noted that friendship between Azerbaijan and Ukraine formed after the restoration of independence, leading to effective relations on a bilateral basis.

Emphasizing President Ilham Aliyev’s great attention to the development of national healthcare, the minister stated that modernizing the sector, digitization, human capital development, and strengthening the health economy are among Azerbaijan’s top priorities.

Pointing to the significance of the visit by the Ukrainian delegation led by Viktor Liashko, Teymur Musayev said: “The visit will strongly boost strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Ukraine in healthcare and foster direct practical cooperation in pharmaceuticals, oncology, pediatrics, cardiology, and medical education. At the same time, it will create new opportunities to expand cooperation between the two countries’ health ministries.”

For his part, Ukraine’s Health Minister expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani state for humanitarian aid provided to his country. Stressing the high level of interstate relations, Viktor Liashko highlighted the historical and traditional friendship between the nations: “The organization of a rehabilitation course for 7-17-year-old orphaned Ukrainian children at the Sanatorium-Resort Rehabilitation Center of the ministry, with support from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health, is a tangible confirmation of this.”

Subsequently, a renewed Agreement on Cooperation in Health and Medical Science was signed between the health ministries of the two countries. The document was signed by Azerbaijan’s Health Minister Teymur Musayev and Ukraine’s Health Minister Viktor Liashko.

Emphasizing the essence of the Cooperation Agreement, Teymur Musayev and Viktor Liashko noted that its main goal is to strengthen the health systems and institutional frameworks of both countries, contribute to public health development, and implement cooperation programs. The agreement also creates a legal framework for deepening strategic partnership in folk medicine, the pharmaceutical industry, and medical education.

During the visit, Memorandums of Cooperation were signed between Azerbaijan’s National Oncology Center and Ukraine’s National Cancer Institute; Azerbaijan’s K.Y. Farajova Scientific Research Pediatric Institute and Ukraine’s Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital; and cardiology centers.

Additionally, a new Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between Azerbaijan Medical University and Kharkiv National Medical University, covering student and specialist exchanges, as well as joint scientific research.

The signed documents serve to strengthen long-term and effective strategic partnership between the two countries in the health sector.