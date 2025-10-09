UN chief calls for Israel and Hamas to ‘abide fully’ by terms of US peace plan

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

The UN Secretary-General has welcomed the announcement from US President Donald Trump that Israel and Hamas have “signed off” on the first phase of his 20-point peace plan, following days of intensive indirect negotiations in Egypt, according to the official website of the organization.

President Trump announced on social media late on Wednesday that Hamas had agreed to release all the hostages being held inside Gaza “very soon”, while Israel has agreed to a phased withdrawal of its ground forces to “an agreed upon line.”

Hamas has reportedly confirmed the deal calling on the international community to ensure Israel abides by its terms.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was a “great day for Israel” adding that the Government would meet on Thursday to approve the first phase – including an immediate ceasefire, according to news reports.

“I welcome the announcement of an agreement to secure a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza, based on the proposal put forward by President Donald J. Trump,” said UN chief António Guterres in a statement.

“I commend the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye in brokering this desperately needed breakthrough.”

The Secretary-General urged “all concerned to abide fully by the terms of the agreement,” including the release of hostages who have been held for over two years now in Gaza “in a dignified manner.”

Mr. Guterres insisted that there must be a permanent ceasefire. The United Nations is tasked under the US plan along with the Red Crescent, with overseeing the entry and distribution of humanitarian aid.

“The fighting must stop once and for all,” the UN chief continued. “Immediate and unimpeded entry of humanitarian supplies and essential commercial materials into Gaza must be ensured. The suffering must end.”

He said the organization would fully support the implementation of the phased agreement, as well as advancing recovery and reconstruction efforts in the devastated Gaza Strip.

“I urge all stakeholders to seize this momentous opportunity to establish a credible political path forward towards ending the occupation, recognizing the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, and achieving a two-State solution that enables Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security,” the Secretary-General said.

“The stakes have never been higher.”