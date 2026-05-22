UN Deputy Secretary-General tours “ASAN Khidmet” in Baku to familiarize herself with its activity

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations visited “ASAN Khidmet” center in Baku to explore its activities.

Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, provided the guest with detailed information on the agency’s various activities, including the “ASAN Khidmet” centers established on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev and ongoing social innovation projects.

It was highlighted that the State Agency was awarded the UN Public Service Award in 2015, received a special UN recognition in 2019 for innovation in digital public service delivery, and in 2023 was named the “World’s Most Advanced Public Service” under the Global Government Excellence Awards program. The “ASAN Khidmet” system was also noted as being successfully adopted in several countries.

Special emphasis was placed on the Contribution Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations. The agreement aims to support the application of innovations and capacity development for public service delivery based on the “ASAN Khidmet” model in UN member countries, with the UN promoting it as a leading global example.

During the visit, Amina Mohammed also familiarized herself with the activities of the “INNOLAND” Incubation and Acceleration Center, the Mobile “ASAN Khidmet” service, and the “ABAD” public legal entity.