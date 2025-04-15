UN forum on People of African Descent examines reparations and AI challenge

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

The fourth session of the UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent opened on Monday at United Nations Headquarters in New York, according to the official website of the organization.

Organised by the UN human rights office, the week-long session “Africa and people of African descent: United for reparatory justice in the age of Artificial Intelligence,” will echo global calls for reparations for the historical legacies of enslavement and colonialism.

“Let us recommit to ending racism - everywhere, in all its forms- in defence of the dignity and equality of every human being,” said Philemon Yang, President of the UN General Assembly during his opening remarks on Monday.

For centuries, Africa and its diaspora have suffered from the consequences of colonialism, enslavement apartheid and genocide.

“A critical objective is the need for reparatory justice frameworks grounded in international human rights law,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres in a message delivered by his Chef de Cabinet, Courtenay Rattray.

As these historical injustices continue to undermine the development of African nations and hinder the full enjoyment of human rights for people of African descent, the first panel of the session, to be held on Tuesday, will emphasise the critical and urgent global priority of addressing such consequences.

The compounded effects of racism and sexism result in multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination against women and girls of African descent. As such, the second panel of the session, to be held on Tuesday, will focus on the impact of intersectional racial political violence on women and girls of African descent.

“Women and adolescent girls of African descent [...] are at a much higher risk of maternal mortality and adolescent pregnancy”, said Natalia Kanem, Executive Director of the UN Population Fund (UNFPA). Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ms. Kanem stated that the agency was taking actions in addressing disparities in reproductive health.

The third panel of the session will be held on Wednesday and will focus on implementing human rights-based policymaking tools, based on promoting equality and non-discrimination, amidst a context of growing inequalities.

Consequently, the fourth panel of the session, to be held on Wednesday, will explore the dual role of AI as both a tool for advancing digital justice and a technology that can perpetuate and even deepen racial inequalities.

Ultimately, the closing event on Thursday, will mark the bicentennial anniversary of Haiti’s “independence debt”, which acts as a stark reminder of the profound impact and legacy of colonisation and the institution of enslavement in the Caribbean.

The Republic of Haiti was established in 1804 after enslaved people rebelled against French colonial rule in 1791. In retaliation for this unprecedented act, Haiti was forced into an agreement to pay 150 million gold francs to France.

The crushing debt load from interest payments created a devastating cycle of entrenched poverty and debt, impeding Haiti’s economic progress and stability.

Marking the end of the First International Decade for People of African Descent, the event will be the opportunity to discuss the roots of Haiti’s current crisis and coordinate Haiti’s inclusion in the Second International Decade for People of African Descent.