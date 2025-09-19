UN General Assembly adopts resolution allowing Palestinian president to deliver speech via video

Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

The UN General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly adopted a resolution enabling Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to deliver his address to world leaders during next week's high-level General Debate via a pre-recorded statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

The measure, concerning the participation of the State of Palestine in the assembly’s 80th session, passed with 145 votes in favor, six abstentions, and five against, including the US and Israel.

The move follows Washington’s decision to deny and revoke visas for Abbas and senior Palestinian Authority officials, effectively banning them from traveling to New York for the UN’s annual gathering.

The US move came as several countries, such as the UK, France, Australia, and Canada, announced plans to formally recognize the State of Palestine during the upcoming meetings of the UN General Assembly, joining 147 nations that already do.

Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour, following the vote, thanked the countries that backed the measure, calling it a “crystal clear position” that the host country must respect its obligations under the UN Headquarters Agreement.

He said denying visas was “an abuse of authority and a punishment for the State of Palestine that should not take place.” Mansour added that Palestine would not yield “an inch” in its right to participate fully at the UN.