UN General Assembly backs creation of new learning institute under UN80 reforms

Baku, September 4, AZERTAC

The UN General Assembly has approved the merger of two United Nations learning and training bodies, creating a new institution designed to strengthen support for both Member States and the UN system itself.

According to the UN’s official website, in a resolution adopted on Thursday, the 193-member Assembly endorsed the integration of the United Nations System Staff College (UNSSC) into the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and approved the establishment of the United Nations Institute for Capability and Learning Innovation (UNICLI) from 1 January 2027.

The decision is part of the wider UN80 Initiative, that aims to make the United Nations more coherent, effective and responsive to today's challenges.

The new institute will combine UNITAR's work helping governments, diplomats and public institutions build skills and capacity with UNSSC's expertise in training, leadership development and knowledge-sharing for UN personnel.

“Member States and the United Nations system are facing increasingly complex and interconnected challenges. The UN must continue to evolve, building stronger capabilities, fostering innovation, and enhancing institutional effectiveness to turn global commitments into tangible results,” said Michelle Gyles-McDonnough, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Executive Director of UNITAR.

The merger will create a single platform for learning and capability development, making it easier for Member States, UN entities and partners to access expertise and support while reducing duplication and fragmentation. Overall, the measure better equips the UN system to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

“By integrating UNSSC's and UNITAR's expertise in providing training for the UN system and Member States respectively, the new entity will be better positioned to provide a stronger, more coherent capability development function,” said Miguel Panadero, Acting Director of UNSSC.

Addressing correspondents at UN Headquarters later in the day, Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said the Secretary-General welcomed the Assembly’s decision, “which recognizes that capability and development, continuous learning, and innovation are not ancillary functions, but strategic drivers of the UN’s effectiveness and reform, and impact for Member States.”

The UN chief invites Member States, the UN entities, partners, and all stakeholders to join “in shaping the new entity’s future and strengthening its contribution to a more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient world,” he added.

The transition will take place in phases through the end of 2026 to ensure continuity of programs, partnerships and services. Until then, UNITAR and UNSSC will continue operating under their existing arrangements.

The new institute will be headquartered in Geneva, while Turin will continue serving as a UN learning campus and center for leadership development. Existing offices and operations in Bonn, Hiroshima, Madrid and New York will also continue.

The merger represents one of the latest concrete actions taken by Member States under the UN80 Initiative, reflecting efforts to build a more agile and future-focused United Nations equipped to meet evolving global needs.