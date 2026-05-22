UN-Habitat GCC Representative: Large-scale events fundamentally transform the appearance and functionality of a city

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

“The experiences of the London Olympics and Dubai Expo demonstrate that large-scale international events serve as driving forces for the restoration of urban infrastructure,” said Ayman El-Hefnawi, UN-Habitat GCC Representative and Head of Country Programme in Bahrain, during the panel session titled “Expo City Dubai – Green Innovation Districts Where Climate Action, Innovation, and Community Meet,” held as part of WUF13 in Baku.

The UN-Habitat GCC Representative presented the international publication titled “From Event to Legacy.”

He noted that the publication covers the Dubai Expo, the Olympic Games in London, as well as major events held in Barcelona and other cities around the world.

According to him, the publication was prepared in cooperation with Expo City Dubai and is based on a range of international examples.

“These examples show that such large-scale events lead to significant transformations in cities and change both the appearance and management functionality of urban areas,” Ayman El-Hefnawi emphasized.