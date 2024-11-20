UN-Habitat: In 20 years, 2.4 billion people expected to migrate to cities

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

"We are facing a global housing crisis," said Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), during a press conference held to mark the conclusion of the high-level Ministerial Meeting on Urbanization and Climate Change.

Highlighting the challenges caused by inadequate infrastructure, the executive director stated that nearly one million people currently live in informal settlements. "Half of the world’s population lives in cities today, and in more than 20 years, 2.4 billion more people are expected to move to urban areas. Cities must be prepared for this. As a result, cities are being forced to expand their land use and increase the construction and sale of buildings. However, this poses significant threats to the climate, food security, and ecosystems," she warned.