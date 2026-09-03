UN-Habitat Regional Office Director: Humanitarian demining also marks the very beginning of recovery

Baku, September 3, AZERTAC

“Humanitarian demining constitutes not only an initial condition for reconstruction but also marks the very beginning of recovery,” Erfan Ali, Director of the Regional Office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), said in his address to the 4th International Mine Action Conference held in Baku.

According to him, for UN-Habitat, humanitarian demining is a fundamental component of urban policy, planning, and financing.