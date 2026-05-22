UN-Habitat representative: Youth must be recognized as an integral part of decision-making

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

“Under the “New Urban Agenda,” youth and other stakeholders must be engaged through practical, action-based initiatives,” Zeina Elzein, a member of the UN-Habitat Youth Advisory Board, told AZERTAC.

She emphasized that youth must go beyond being participants in discussions and be included in decision-making structures. She pointed out that these processes are often not sufficiently accessible to young people and that institutional systems can sometimes obstruct public participation.

Zeina Elzein also emphasized that it is crucial to allocate special seats at decision-making tables for diverse groups such as youth, women, and children so that they become part of the discussions.