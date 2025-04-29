UN launches network to support victims and survivors of terrorism

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

The UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) launched the Victims of Terrorism Associations Network (VoTAN) on Monday, according to the official UN website.

The network is a key outcome from the first UN Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism, held in September 2022. It brings together victims and survivors of terrorism, victims’ associations and civil society organizations from across the globe.

The goal is to provide a safe space for victims and survivors to support each other, build resilience and engage as advocates, educators, and peacebuilders.

Solidarity, advocacy and assistance

Vladimir Voronkov, UN Under Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, expressed solidarity with all victims regardless of nationality, ethnicity, or religion, and paid tribute to their courage and resilience.

“In the face of unimaginable personal tragedy, many have chosen to raise their voices, becoming powerful advocates for solidarity and tolerance,” he said, while also calling for greater support.

“In many cases, the needs of victims and survivors are urgent and underfunded. International and national assistance remains critical,” he stressed.

Understanding victims’ needs

The development of VoTAN received financial support from Spain and its launch marks an important step which will allow victims to connect and support each other, said the country’s Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares Bueno.

“Synergies between civil society and governments are essential to understanding the needs of victims, so we trust that other Member States, especially those belonging to the Group of Friends, will also support the Global Network,” he added.

The Group of Friends of Victims of Terrorism, chaired by Spain and Iraq, was established nearly six years ago to uphold the need to protect victims’ rights.

Co-chair Abbas Kadhom Obaid Al-Fatlawi, Chargé d’Affaires at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Iraq, reaffirmed the Group’s solidarity with all those affected.

“They all have our utmost respect and commitment to continue doing everything necessary to make them feel recognised, cared for and protected,” he said.

Transforming pain into purpose

The event concluded with statements from five victims of terrorism and victims’ associations.

Grace Acan from Uganda highlighted “the critical importance of collaboration, resilience and partnership” in her remarks.

“Through partnerships, we can amplify our voices, advocate for justice and ensure that the needs of victims are met with compassion and urgency,” she said.

“Together, we can transform our pain into purpose, creating a safer, more inclusive world for all.”