The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

UN launches network to support victims and survivors of terrorism

UN launches network to support victims and survivors of terrorism

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

The UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) launched the Victims of Terrorism Associations Network (VoTAN) on Monday, according to the official UN website.

The network is a key outcome from the first UN Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism, held in September 2022. It brings together victims and survivors of terrorism, victims’ associations and civil society organizations from across the globe.

The goal is to provide a safe space for victims and survivors to support each other, build resilience and engage as advocates, educators, and peacebuilders.

Solidarity, advocacy and assistance

Vladimir Voronkov, UN Under Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, expressed solidarity with all victims regardless of nationality, ethnicity, or religion, and paid tribute to their courage and resilience.

“In the face of unimaginable personal tragedy, many have chosen to raise their voices, becoming powerful advocates for solidarity and tolerance,” he said, while also calling for greater support.

“In many cases, the needs of victims and survivors are urgent and underfunded. International and national assistance remains critical,” he stressed.

Understanding victims’ needs

The development of VoTAN received financial support from Spain and its launch marks an important step which will allow victims to connect and support each other, said the country’s Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares Bueno.

“Synergies between civil society and governments are essential to understanding the needs of victims, so we trust that other Member States, especially those belonging to the Group of Friends, will also support the Global Network,” he added.

The Group of Friends of Victims of Terrorism, chaired by Spain and Iraq, was established nearly six years ago to uphold the need to protect victims’ rights.

Co-chair Abbas Kadhom Obaid Al-Fatlawi, Chargé d’Affaires at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Iraq, reaffirmed the Group’s solidarity with all those affected.

“They all have our utmost respect and commitment to continue doing everything necessary to make them feel recognised, cared for and protected,” he said.

Transforming pain into purpose

The event concluded with statements from five victims of terrorism and victims’ associations.

Grace Acan from Uganda highlighted “the critical importance of collaboration, resilience and partnership” in her remarks.

“Through partnerships, we can amplify our voices, advocate for justice and ensure that the needs of victims are met with compassion and urgency,” she said.

“Together, we can transform our pain into purpose, creating a safer, more inclusive world for all.”

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Breakthrough discovery: A massive glowing hydrogen cloud found near solar system
  • 29.04.2025 [12:17]

Breakthrough discovery: A massive glowing hydrogen cloud found near solar system

A delegation of Bulgaria's Vazrazhdane signs cooperation agreement with United Russia party
  • 29.04.2025 [11:29]

A delegation of Bulgaria's Vazrazhdane signs cooperation agreement with United Russia party

National Statistics Office of Mongolia elected as Governing Council member of UN Statistical Institute for Asia and Pacific
  • 29.04.2025 [11:20]

National Statistics Office of Mongolia elected as Governing Council member of UN Statistical Institute for Asia and Pacific

Dopamine signals when a fear can be forgotten, study shows
  • 29.04.2025 [10:52]

Dopamine signals when a fear can be forgotten, study shows

Baby weighing 1 kg undergoes successful heart surgery in Kazakhstan’s Shymkent
  • 29.04.2025 [10:52]

Baby weighing 1 kg undergoes successful heart surgery in Kazakhstan’s Shymkent

Firefighters in all-out efforts to contain main blaze in South Korea’s Daegu
  • 29.04.2025 [10:35]

Firefighters in all-out efforts to contain main blaze in South Korea’s Daegu

Global warming may stop summertime school sports in Japan from 2060s
  • 29.04.2025 [10:19]

Global warming may stop summertime school sports in Japan from 2060s

Power returning in Spain and Portugal after large parts hit by blackout
  • 29.04.2025 [10:18]

Power returning in Spain and Portugal after large parts hit by blackout

China launches internet satellite group
  • 29.04.2025 [10:15]

China launches internet satellite group

President of Arab Platform: Azerbaijan prioritizes issues of fair development

  • [12:44]

Heads of Azerbaijan’s political parties visit liberated territories

  • [12:40]

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss prospects for air connectivity

  • [12:28]

Breakthrough discovery: A massive glowing hydrogen cloud found near solar system

  • [12:17]

Access to "digital.login" via "SİMA İmza" increases 118-Fold

  • [12:11]

“Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World" Forum continues with panel discussions

  • [12:11]

Austrian President responds to letter from Azerbaijani community on occasion of Easter

  • [12:01]

Azerbaijan’s Combined Arms Army holds training session with reservists

  • [11:53]

UN launches network to support victims and survivors of terrorism

  • [11:44]

Azerbaijan transfers 39 more families to Sarijali village of Aghdam district

  • [11:32]

BHOS team wins GreenTech competition

  • [11:31]

A delegation of Bulgaria's Vazrazhdane signs cooperation agreement with United Russia party

  • [11:29]

Baku hosts international conference on Afghanistan

  • [11:22]

National Statistics Office of Mongolia elected as Governing Council member of UN Statistical Institute for Asia and Pacific

  • [11:20]

Khankendi to host 6th Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth

  • [11:15]

Oil prices fall in global markets

  • [10:54]

Dopamine signals when a fear can be forgotten, study shows

  • [10:52]

Baby weighing 1 kg undergoes successful heart surgery in Kazakhstan’s Shymkent

  • [10:52]

Azerbaijani oil price declines in global markets

  • [10:47]

Azerbaijan’s artillery units carry out combat firing

  • [10:43]

Arsenal, PSG to lock horns as Champions League final looms large

  • [10:37]

Firefighters in all-out efforts to contain main blaze in South Korea’s Daegu

  • [10:35]

Global warming may stop summertime school sports in Japan from 2060s

  • [10:19]

Power returning in Spain and Portugal after large parts hit by blackout

  • [10:18]

China launches internet satellite group

  • [10:15]

“Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World" Forum kicks off in Baku

  • 28.04.2025 [23:48]

2nd International Opera Festival of Fidan Hajiyeva features songs composed to Leyla Aliyeva’s poems

  • 28.04.2025 [23:15]

President of Iran concludes official visit to Azerbaijan

  • 28.04.2025 [23:04]
Baku hosted Azerbaijan-Iran business forum President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian attended the event VIDEO

Baku hosted Azerbaijan-Iran business forum
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian attended the event VIDEO

Video footage of occupation of Shusha district by Armenian Armed forces was shown in court VIDEO

Video footage of occupation of Shusha district by Armenian Armed forces was shown in court VIDEO

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament offers condolences to Speaker of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly

  • 28.04.2025 [22:24]

President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian visits Bibiheybat Mosque

  • 28.04.2025 [21:44]
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran made press statements VIDEO

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran made press statements VIDEO

Baku hosts conference on "The Impact of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence on Workplaces”

  • 28.04.2025 [21:11]

Ambassador of China: A total of 369 trains traveled along Trans-Caspian International Transport Route in 2024

  • 28.04.2025 [20:34]

Bako Sahakyan confirms his involvement in occupation of Shusha

  • 28.04.2025 [20:28]

President Pezeshkian: Iran and Azerbaijan can be a crossroads connecting East to West and North to South

  • 28.04.2025 [20:24]

Ambassador: China will continue to strongly support Azerbaijan in safeguarding country’s main interests, as well as ensuring its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity

  • 28.04.2025 [20:12]

Violin used in 1997 Titanic film sells for £54k

  • 28.04.2025 [20:06]

President of Iran: Our universities can share experiences with each other

  • 28.04.2025 [20:00]

Representatives of South Korean Embassy visit BHOS

  • 28.04.2025 [19:55]

Masoud Pezeshkian: Azerbaijan and Iran are a hub for trade, science, experience, and technology exchange

  • 28.04.2025 [19:54]

Bournemouth 1-1 Man Utd: Rasmus Hojlund scores 96th-minute equalizer to earn Ruben Amorim's men a point on the coast

  • 28.04.2025 [19:46]

President Ilham Aliyev: The Araz Corridor project attracts significant attention both in our region and globally

  • 28.04.2025 [19:44]

Lu Mei: China supports the upgrading of Azerbaijan’s legal status in the SCO

  • 28.04.2025 [19:34]

Putin announces truce on eve of Victory Day

  • 28.04.2025 [19:34]

Iranian companies invited to participate in infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan

  • 28.04.2025 [19:32]

President: Azerbaijan and Iran participate in important international projects

  • 28.04.2025 [19:13]

Presidential Library hosts event marking 102nd anniversary of Academician Zarifa Aliyeva

  • 28.04.2025 [19:07]

President Ilham Aliyev: Agreements reached during the visit reaffirm Iran-Azerbaijan friendship and brotherhood

  • 28.04.2025 [19:05]

President of Iran: Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan, and we respect this

  • 28.04.2025 [18:53]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian VIDEO

® Birbank Biznes brings together entrepreneurs in the region

  • 28.04.2025 [18:28]

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler claims gold in Hungary

  • 28.04.2025 [18:24]

Azerbaijani delegation attends 6th ECO Ministerial Meeting on Tourism

  • 28.04.2025 [18:12]

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian pays tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs in Baku

  • 28.04.2025 [18:10]

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Man City: Rico Lewis and Josko Gvardiol send Pep Guardiola's side into FA Cup final

  • 28.04.2025 [18:09]

UPEACE Ambassador: Azerbaijan plays leading role in ensuring solidarity and cooperation

  • 28.04.2025 [17:55]

Azerbaijan assumes chairmanship of Global South NGO Platform

  • 28.04.2025 [17:52]

Iranian President pays tribute to Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev

  • 28.04.2025 [17:35]

® Azercell becomes an official partner of the Baku Flames International Festival of Creativity and Efficiency

  • 28.04.2025 [17:11]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held limited format meeting with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held limited format meeting with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian VIDEO

Baku hosts inauguration of “Baku Open 2025” international chess festival

  • 28.04.2025 [16:49]

Serzh Sargsyan’s confession: Robert Kocharian personally involved in the Shusha operation

  • 28.04.2025 [16:44]

The most expensive iPhone ever sold

  • 28.04.2025 [16:34]

World`s largest car carrier sets off on maiden voyage from Chinese port

  • 28.04.2025 [16:26]

Evidence confirming that Armenian political-military leadership gave order for occupation of Shusha examined at Baku Military Court

  • 28.04.2025 [16:25]

® Bank ABB secures $200 million syndicated loan

  • 28.04.2025 [16:20]

AERA carries out activities in the field of consumer rights protection

  • 28.04.2025 [16:15]

Masoud Pezeshkian: We can learn from each other's experiences across various issues

  • 28.04.2025 [15:53]

President of Azerbaijan: We are expanding our transport capabilities and infrastructure

  • 28.04.2025 [15:33]

Armenian General admits Serzh Sargsyan and Robert Kocharian were involved in planning, developing, and launching the Shusha operation

  • 28.04.2025 [15:30]

Azerbaijani President’s leadership and initiatives should serve as an example for other countries, says Uzbek parliamentary committee chairman

  • 28.04.2025 [15:27]

President: Azerbaijan and Iran traditionally support each other within international organizations

  • 28.04.2025 [15:24]

President Ilham Aliyev: The official visit of the President of Iran to Azerbaijan reflects the high level of our relations

  • 28.04.2025 [15:17]
Azerbaijan, Iran exchanged the signed documents VIDEO

Azerbaijan, Iran exchanged the signed documents VIDEO

Azerbaijani military pilots conduct training flights

  • 28.04.2025 [14:54]

‘High-quality, balanced facts can reduce polarization,’ study finds

  • 28.04.2025 [14:49]
Another 137 residents relocated to Khojaly town get house keys VIDEO

Another 137 residents relocated to Khojaly town get house keys VIDEO

Bulgarian, Turkish law enforcement Agencies begin joint training to combat illegal migration

  • 28.04.2025 [14:39]

Japan's oldest person dies at 115

  • 28.04.2025 [14:28]

ANAMA employee injured in landmine blast in Gazakh district

  • 28.04.2025 [14:22]

Azerbaijani kickboxers shine with four medals at Latvia Open 2025

  • 28.04.2025 [14:10]

AZERTAC wins awards in labor safety and collective agreement competitions

  • 28.04.2025 [14:07]

Brazilian professor: Global South NGO Platform will focus on addressing regional and global challenges

  • 28.04.2025 [13:49]

ANAMA: Over 1,925 hectares cleared of mines and UXOs in the past week

  • 28.04.2025 [13:21]

British academician: Azerbaijan possesses greatest capacity to address climate change

  • 28.04.2025 [13:10]
Official welcome ceremony was held for President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian VIDEO

Official welcome ceremony was held for President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian VIDEO

UNITAR President: Global South NGO Forum will strengthen cooperation

  • 28.04.2025 [12:45]

Kyrgyzstan issues silver coin in honor of 80th anniversary of Victory

  • 28.04.2025 [12:44]
Azerbaijan relocates 138 more residents to Khojaly VIDEO

Azerbaijan relocates 138 more residents to Khojaly VIDEO

President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

  • 28.04.2025 [12:30]

Aygun Aliyeva: We systematically support the active engagement of local NGOs in international projects

  • 28.04.2025 [12:25]

European Council President Antonio Costa continues visit to Bulgaria

  • 28.04.2025 [12:18]

President Pezeshkian stresses enhanced cooperation with Azerbaijan

  • 28.04.2025 [12:12]

S. Korean acting president likely to resign, declare presidential bid this week

  • 28.04.2025 [12:08]

Field practical classes conducted with reservists

  • 28.04.2025 [12:04]

Three minutes of moderate activity a day may reduce risk of having a cardiovascular event

  • 28.04.2025 [11:50]

Young adults drive historic decline in smoking

  • 28.04.2025 [11:50]

Global South NGO Platform launched

  • 28.04.2025 [11:48]