UN official: Baku stands as an example of renewal and sustainability at WUF13

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the Government and people of Azerbaijan for their hospitality and leadership in hosting the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku. By declaring 2026 the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture", Azerbaijan has elevated urbanism to a global level by developing progressive approaches that respond to new challenges, as well as respecting centuries-old traditions,” said Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, at the official closing ceremony of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

She noted that large-scale reconstruction and development work is being carried out across various regions of Azerbaijan, important steps are being taken towards the reintegration of communities, the restoration of infrastructure and a peaceful environment. As a result of this process, the territories are gradually becoming centers of cultural vitality, social solidarity and economic development.

“Simultaneously, we see an example of renewal and sustainability in Baku, one of the oldest and most continuously inhabited cities in the world,” the UN official emphasized.