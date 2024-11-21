UN Secretary-General: COP29 was very much on agenda of G20 Summit in Rio

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

“I have just returned from the G20 Summit in Rio. COP29 was very much on the agenda,” said António Guterres, UN Secretary-General, as he addressed the press conference held in Baku on Thursday.

“I urged G20 leaders to instruct their ministers and negotiators to secure a new ambitious climate finance goal at COP29. And I heard leader after leader stress the importance of concrete success. Delegations, and the COP Presidency, are working hard to find common ground. But, as I said in my opening remarks here, the clock is ticking. I sense an appetite for agreement. To deliver an ambitious and balanced package on all pending issues, with a new finance goal at its heart. Failure is not an option,” the UN Secretary-General added.