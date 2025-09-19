UN Security Council decides not to lift Iran sanctions, but still time to agree delay

Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

The United Nations Security Council did not adopt a draft resolution on Friday to permanently lift sanctions on Iran, but Tehran and key European powers still have eight days to try and agree to a delay, according to Reuters.

The 15-member U.N. Security Council was required to vote on the draft resolution on Friday after Britain, France and Germany launched a 30-day process on August 28 to reimpose U.N. sanctions, accusing Tehran of failing to abide by a 2015 deal with world powers that aimed to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon. Iran denies having any such intention.

Russia, China, Pakistan and Algeria voted in favor of the draft text on Friday. Nine members voted against it, while two abstained.

The Security Council vote has now set up a week of intense diplomacy while world leaders - including Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian - are in New York for the annual high-level U.N. General Assembly.