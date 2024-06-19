UN Under-Secretary-General: Our humanity is at the brink of a disaster because of inaction and climate

Baku, June 19, AZERTAC

"Our humanity is at the brink of a disaster because of inaction and climate. Saving the planet should not be hostage to geopolitical division," said Miguel Ángel Moratinos, UN Under-Secretary-General, High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, in his video message to the participants of the the 29th High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future”.

Miguel Ángel Moratinos noted: "Let's not forget that solving the problem creates an opportunity to help not only the climate, but also economic prosperity and sustainable development. Addressing climate change means protecting the planet and vulnerable people."