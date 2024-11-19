UNEP Executive Director: Caspian littoral states` declaration at COP29 marks a milestone

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

"The five Caspian littoral states adopted a Declaration on enhanced cooperation to address the Caspian Sea's water decline during COP29. This significant milestone occurred in Azerbaijan's pavilion. Azerbaijan successfully brought together the five countries that signed the Tehran Convention," Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), told AZERTAC.

She highlighted that all parties have committed to collaborate in tackling the challenges posed by climate change while benefiting jointly from the resources of the Caspian Sea.

“It is crucial to recognize that global warming disrupts rainfall patterns, leading to gradual water-level declines in the Caspian Sea. Scientists from the five countries need to work together to address these concerns and mitigate the effects of climate change,” Inger Andersen added.