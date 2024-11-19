UNEP Executive Director warns of 85% surge in solid waste in coming decades

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

"We need to take concrete steps to reduce methane emissions and protect the environment. We want to see ambitious projects in this area. If we do not take any steps, global waste is expected to grow by 85% in the coming decades," said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), as she addressed the high-level event on “Reducing Methane from Organic Waste (ROW) for climate action” held in Blue Zone as part of COP29.

Highlighting the significance of waste reduction, the UNEP Executive Director noted: “There is too much food loss in the world and it is unacceptable. Global waste accounts for 85% of food loss. We should make investments for the Global South".