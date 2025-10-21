UNESCO hosts conference “From Baku to Belém: UNESCO’s Climate Action for Building Informed Resilient Societies”

Paris, October 21, AZERTAC

Co-organized by Azerbaijan and UNESCO, a conference titled “From Baku to Belém: UNESCO’s Climate Action for Building Informed Resilient Societies” was held at the Organization’s headquarters in Paris.

In his address, COP29 Lead Negotiator and Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev highlighted the success of COP29, noting the role of Azerbaijani diplomacy in addressing climate change. He emphasized the critical role of education, science, and culture in climate action and pointed to strengthened cooperation with UNESCO through joint initiatives on climate education and the role of culture in combating climate change.

Rafiyev stressed that the COP29 conference, hosted by Azerbaijan, was notable for several key achievements, including the establishment of the "Baku Finance Goal" - a significantly larger financial commitment to climate action compared to previous pledges, the "Baku to Belém Roadmap" which outlines a plan for tracking and implementing this finance, the implementation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement which allows countries to cooperate on emissions reductions through carbon markets and public-private partnerships, and the activation of the Loss and Damage Fund to support countries impacted by climate disasters.

The COP29 Lead Negotiator described the “Baku to Belém” concept not only as a technical transition, but also as the embodiment of the sustainability of goals and shared responsibility. He highlighted the principles of science-based decisions, inclusiveness, and dialogue as the guiding "spirit" that Azerbaijan's leadership has fostered in its role on the path to COP30.

Rafiyev stated that Azerbaijan will remain committed to international cooperation and climate action, building on the momentum from COP29 and using its experience to support other nations in their climate efforts.

UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Natural Sciences, Lidia Arthur Brito, stated that the conference acts as a bridge between COP29 and COP30, highlighting the focus on Small Island Developing States (SIDS), which are particularly vulnerable to climate change.

Other UNESCO representatives noted the serious and devastating impacts of climate change on vulnerable natural systems such as water resources, ecosystems, and glaciers, and stated that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, working with the Azerbaijani COP29 presidency, launched new initiatives under the “From Baku to Belém” framework to boost global resilience and science-based climate action. It was noted that the conference aims to bridge the gap between COP29 and COP30 by maintaining the scientific knowledge gained at COP29 while simultaneously focusing on building sustainable societies using UNESCO's expertise in water, biosphere, and cryosphere management, ultimately leading up to the important climate change conference in Belém, Brazil, known as COP30.

The event highly valued Azerbaijan's cooperation with UNESCO within the framework of its COP29 Presidency.

Along with presenting UNESCO's efforts at COP29, the event also served to lay the groundwork for COP30 in Belém.