UNESCO-Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation partnership enters a new stage

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

As part of the working visit to Paris, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Professor Aktoty Raimkulova held an official bilateral meeting with Lazare Eloundou Assomo, UNESCO’s Acting Deputy Director General for Culture - Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre.

The meeting was of particular importance in terms of safeguarding, studying, and promoting the cultural and natural heritage of the Turkic World at the global level, as well as strengthening cooperation within the framework of UNESCO’s international conventions.

During the discussions, Professor Aktoty Raimkulova presented UNESCO with a number of strategic proposals aimed at elevating cooperation to a qualitatively new level. The proposed initiatives covered such areas as the exchange of expertise, the development of institutional cooperation, and the application of digital technologies in the field of cultural heritage preservation.

Lazare Eloundou Assomo highly appreciated the active role of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation in safeguarding global heritage and its practical contribution to the implementation of the objectives of international conventions. He also expressed interest in supporting and further advancing the initiatives presented during the meeting.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to further deepen the strategic partnership for the preservation and transmission of the shared cultural heritage to future generations.