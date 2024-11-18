UNFCCC Deputy Executive Secretary: 11 countries submitted biennial transparency reports at Baku-hosted COP29

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

“This year marks the full operationalization of the enhanced transparency framework under the Paris Agreement. The first biennial transparency reports (BTRs) have been submitted by Andorra, Guyana, Panama, Japan, Spain, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Germany, Maldives, the Netherlands and Singapore. They are indeed setting a strong example for others to follow,” said Noura Hamladji, UNFCCC Deputy Executive Secretary, as she addressed the ministerial roundtable on Global Climate Transparency organized as part of COP29.

“The BTRs build a robust evidence base that enables governments to refine and strengthen climate policies. They track achievements, they identify gaps and signal where additional efforts and resources are needed, they provide a comprehensive picture of our collective progress and point to where we need to focus additional action and additional support. We do recognize that the process of compiling and submitting these reports can be challenging, especially for developing countries,” the UNFCCC Deputy Executive Secretary emphasized.