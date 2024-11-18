UNICEF’s regional advisor: A special day dedicated to children and young people at COP29 is a very important step

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

“We must put children at the center of climate change policies. For the first time, COP29 has a special day dedicated to children and young people, which is very good. I commend this initiative by the government of Azerbaijan,” Maria Osbeck, UNICEF’s Regional Advisor on Climate Change for Europe and Central Asia, told AZERTAC.

“We would like to see that disproportionate impact of climate change on children is also addressed in the decision on the collective goal on climate finance, in the global goal on adaptation, and in the other work streams at COP29,” she added.