Union of Bulgarian medical specialists prepares protest demanding better working conditions and pay
Baku, May 8, AZERTAC
On May 12 - International Nurses Day, the Union of Bulgarian Medical Specialists (UBMS) will organize a protest in front of the Ministry of Health starting at noon, said UBMS chair of the board Maya Ilieva during a round table on the problems of health care in Bulgaria, according to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).
“For me, May 12 is indeed not a holiday because we have not achieved much at the moment in terms of working conditions and pay,” she said.
Ilieva pointed out that the first thing they would want is a drastic increase in the salary of medical professionals. Ilieva proposes that it should be 150% of the national average wage. "Without medical specialists there can be no healthcare. This means that in order to bring back those who are abroad, to attract young people, we must not be working poor," the UBMS chairwoman said.
“No nurse is going to go to school for four years to then come out and work for minimum wage,” she said, adding that there should be good working conditions and very good pay.
According to her, a change in healthcare depends on the politicians, but medical professionals are also to blame for this situation. She stressed that the monthly schedule of nurses over the limit of overtime is a problem. "When there are no nurses we use health assistants, paramedics, students. We are aware that most of them are without medical education and yet no one reports," Ilieva said. According to her, very few reports of these irregularities come to the union.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with Iraqi PM
- 07.05.2025 [23:00]
® “PASHA Hackathon 5.0" successfully organized by PASHA Holding
- 07.05.2025 [20:22]
Temu, Shein see US sales drop in week after tariff price hikes
- 07.05.2025 [19:33]
Azerbaijani and Iraqi FMs explore regional issues
- 07.05.2025 [19:01]
Moroccan Princess visits educational complex No. 132-134
- 07.05.2025 [18:17]
Hungarian Defence Forces’ Chief of General Staff visits military facilities
- 07.05.2025 [16:27]
Galmed shows promising results in cancer study with new drug combination
- 07.05.2025 [16:01]
Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign agreement on establishment of 10 laboratories
- 07.05.2025 [15:50]
® Baku Marathon 2025 held in exclusive partnership with Azercell
- 07.05.2025 [15:45]
Cardinals take part in pre-Conclave Mass
- 07.05.2025 [15:36]
Okra, fenugreek extracts remove most microplastics from water
- 07.05.2025 [15:22]
İstanbulda 28-ci Avrasiya İqtisadi Zirvəsi işə başlayıb
- 07.05.2025 [14:47]
Baku hosts event marking National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary
- 07.05.2025 [13:29]
Uzbekistan, South Korea launch joint projects
- 07.05.2025 [13:16]
Pakistan summons Indian Chargé d’Affaires to Foreign Ministry
- 07.05.2025 [13:13]
May 7 marks International Day of Planetariums
- 07.05.2025 [13:04]
Panathinaikos downs Efes in Game 5, 75-67, to reach Final Four
- 07.05.2025 [13:01]
Azerbaijan represented at Tervuren Festival in Belgium
- 07.05.2025 [12:33]
Over 200 flights cancelled; 18 airports temporarily closed for operations
- 07.05.2025 [12:14]
Trump says US to stop attacking Houthis in Yemen as group has 'capitulated'
- 07.05.2025 [12:12]
Mutation linked to thriving with little rest
- 07.05.2025 [12:07]
Closing ceremony of Baku Open 2025 International Chess Festival held
- 07.05.2025 [11:55]
Canada ‘not for sale’: Canada Prime Minister Carney tells Trump
- 07.05.2025 [11:41]
Baku marks Defender of Fatherland Day of Kazakhstan
- 07.05.2025 [11:30]
NSC meeting starts to discuss post-Indian strikes situation
- 07.05.2025 [11:28]
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry condemns military attacks against Pakistan
- 07.05.2025 [11:16]
Oil prices surge in global markets
- 07.05.2025 [10:54]
US meal deliverer DoorDash to buy UK's Deliveroo in $3.9 billion deal
- 07.05.2025 [10:54]
Arsenal face Champions League deja vu in Paris with uphill task vs PSG
- 07.05.2025 [10:42]
Azerbaijani oil nears $65 per barrel
- 07.05.2025 [10:38]
Eight martyred and thirty-five injured in Indian strikes inside Pakistan
- 07.05.2025 [10:33]
Azerbaijani FM heads to Iraq for official visit
- 07.05.2025 [10:01]
Operation Sindoor: India attacked six cities in Pakistan
- 07.05.2025 [08:42]
Prime Minister of Belarus concludes official visit to Azerbaijan
- 06.05.2025 [22:44]
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation within international organizations
- 06.05.2025 [20:53]
Meeting held with media leaders at Media Development Agency
- 06.05.2025 [20:32]
Azerbaijan participates in D-8 Tourism Ministers' Meeting in Cairo
- 06.05.2025 [20:08]
Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis and UAE Federal National Council ink MoU
- 06.05.2025 [19:31]
Moroccan Princess visits International Mugham Center in Baku
- 06.05.2025 [19:28]
Azerbaijani and UAE parliamentary leaders discuss cooperation
- 06.05.2025 [19:21]
Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to Indonesian President
- 06.05.2025 [19:11]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Vietnam News Agency
- 06.05.2025 [18:41]
Moody’s upgrades ADY’s credit rating
- 06.05.2025 [18:21]