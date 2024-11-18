Uruguayan senator: Extreme weather conditions adversely affect not only the climate but also health

Baku, November 17, AZERTAC

“Climate change impacts human health in both direct and indirect ways. Extreme weather conditions not only impact the climate but also have adverse effects on health. Floods and droughts lead to outbreaks of waterborne diseases and a reduction in drinking water sources. These problems are especially visible in the directly impacted areas,” Irene Moreira, Uruguay Senate member, said during her speech at the session held on the second day of the Parliamentary Meeting organized as part of COP29 in Baku.

"Climate change not only affects quality, but also reduces accessibility. Its effects can be seen in agriculture and fishing. These changes are causing how people fish to change. These changes alter fishing seasons, thereby affecting working conditions. Thus, people are forced to work under more tough conditions," the Uruguayan senator emphasized.