US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien to visit Azerbaijan

Washington, June 26, AZERTAC

James O'Brien, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, will pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

According to the US Department of State, during the visit, US Assistant Secretary James O'Brien is scheduled to meet with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and the country's senior government officials.

During the meetings, discussions will revolve around the progress in the US-Azerbaijan bilateral relationship andthe U.S. support toward the conclusion of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

As part of the trip, the US Assistant Secretary will also meet with members of civil society.

Malahat Najafova

Special correspondent