US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce meets with participants of Central Asia Caucasus Fellowship Program

Washington, October 31, AZERTAC

A meeting with participants of the Central Asia Caucasus Fellowship Program (CAMCA) of Rumsfeld Foundation was held at the US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce in Washington, the capital of the United States.

Natig Bakhishov, Executive Director of the US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce, briefed the guests on the Chamber’s activities. He noted that meetings with program participants have become a tradition.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to the US Khazar Ibrahim noted that President Donald Trump is currently seeking to deepen cooperation with South Caucasus and Central Asian countries to develop relations.

The ambassador recalled ongoing U.S. efforts to support peace and stability in the South Caucasus, emphasizing that peace prevails in the region and significant development is observed in Central Asia. He stated that this progress will open up numerous opportunities for people, governments, businesses, and civil society in cooperation with the United States.

David Soumbadze, Director of the CAMCA Fellowship Program, underlined that the main goal is to strengthen ties among the South Caucasus, Central Asia, Afghanistan, and Mongolia, and across the 10 countries of the region with the United States. He noted that this year’s program is particularly significant in light of the CAMCA Forum to be held in Baku in June 2026.

The CAMCA Fellowship Program has brought together participants from 10 countries in Central Asia, Afghanistan, Mongolia, and the South Caucasus every spring and fall since 2008. The program lasts 5 weeks.

Malahat Najafova

Special Correspondent