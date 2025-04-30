US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker meets Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, April 30, AZERTAC

The US Chargé d’Affaires, Natalie Baker, met with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, in Islamabad on Wednesday. The two officials exchanged views on recent regional developments.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Deputy Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and security, while also emphasizing the safeguarding of national interests.

The US Chargé d’Affaires conveyed the United States’ desire for de-escalation and stated that it would remain engaged with both countries amid the evolving situation.

In light of rising regional tensions, Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said in a televised statement earlier today that “credible intelligence” reports indicated India was planning to conduct a military action against Pakistan within the “next 24 to 36 hours.”

Last evening, Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a phone conversation with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, focusing on the recent developments in South Asia. The Prime Minister underscored that Pakistan would defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity with full force in the event of any misadventure by India. He also urged the UN Secretary-General to counsel India to act responsibly and exercise restraint.