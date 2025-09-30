U.S. expert: Azerbaijan's current steps once again demonstrate country's full readiness for peace

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

The meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset at the UN Headquarters in New York is an important step forward, American political scientist and international relations expert, PhD, Executive Director of the “Energy, Growth and Security” Program at the International Tax and Investment Center, and Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council, Ariel Cohen told AZERTAC. He noted that the role of the Council of Europe in processes related to Azerbaijan-Armenia relations had previously been insufficient.

During the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev on September 23 at the UN Headquarters in New York, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset congratulated the head of the Azerbaijani state on the progress achieved between Baku and Yerevan. The discussion touched upon the termination of the OSCE Minsk Group's activities, the initialing of an agreement on normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia during the Washington meeting, and the significance of the Washington Declaration, signed with the witness of U.S. President Donald Trump. The importance of all these developments for ensuring lasting peace in the region was emphasized. Alain Berset underlined that the Council of Europe supports the regional peace agenda.

Speaking about the Peace Summit held last month in Washington, Ariel Cohen noted that this meeting elevates the peace process to a new level.

Highlighting that the current steps taken by official Baku once again demonstrate the country's full readiness for peace, he expressed hope that a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be finalized and signed by the end of this year.

"There are very few major obstacles left for concluding peace, and I am confident that the details of the transit corridor through Armenia — TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, also known as the Zangezur Corridor) — will be agreed upon in the near future. It is also expected that Armenia will take the necessary steps to amend its legislation and constitutional provisions so that peace with Azerbaijan, and subsequently with Turkey, can be achieved," the expert emphasized.

According to him, peace between Baku and Yerevan opens the way for a potential free trade zone in the South Caucasus, the development of transport corridors and pipelines, and deepened cooperation with Central Asia, the European Union, as well as with Türkiye, Russia, and Iran. In this context, the expert regrettably noted that part of the Iranian elite — specifically the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) — still maintains a destabilizing, anti-Azerbaijani stance. He added that even Armenia, which has maintained good relations with the Islamic Republic for decades, does not share such a destructive approach.

As for Azerbaijan’s relations with Russia, Ariel Cohen expressed hope for their improvement, but stressed that the Russian Federation must take the first step. In particular, it should pay compensation to the families of those killed in the crash of the downed AZAL plane and release the Azerbaijanis detained at the end of June. Condemning both incidents, the political scientist emphasized that civilized countries do not behave in such a manner.

"Russia and Azerbaijan had maintained very good relations for a long time, and if Moscow takes the necessary steps, the current situation can improve. It all depends on the Russian Federation, which has recently managed to undermine its relations with both Baku and Yerevan — and that is deeply regrettable," the expert said.

In conclusion, Ariel Cohen stressed that the strategic direction of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy lies in cooperation with European countries, the United States, the Arab states of the Persian Gulf, and Israel. The Trump administration highly values President Aliyev’s consistent policy of maintaining warm and friendly cooperative relations with Israel.