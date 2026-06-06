US led over 100 vessels via Strait of Hormuz in May — NYT

Baku, June 6, AZERTAC

Last month, the US military helped coordinate the passage of more than 100 commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, TASS reported citing The New York Times (NYT).

According to the report, passage through this waterway remains dangerous for ships against the backdrop of stalled US-Iranian reconciliation talks.

Earlier, The New York Times said the US Central Command (CENTCOM) assisted the passage of 70 ships via the strait. The majority of them switched off their transponders.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were also hit. Tehran decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to ships associated with the United States, Israel and countries that backed the aggression against Iran.