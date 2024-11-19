US professor: COP29 will set the stage for addressing climate change through global and national finance – INTERVIEW

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

Gregory Nemet, a renewable energy expert and Professor at the University of Wisconsin–Madison in the La Follette School of Public Affairs, shared his insights with the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) on Azerbaijan’s hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will play a critical role in facilitating the country's transition to green energy, as well as achieving the goals of renewable energy development.

AZERTAC presents the interview:

- What will COP29 mean for the world? How do COP conferences contribute to global efforts to combat climate change and what specific results are achieved from such conferences?

- The annual UN climate conferences implement the agreement that 192 countries signed in 1992 to avoid dangerous interference with the climate system. The COP helps coordinate target setting and actions. Since the Paris Agreement in 2015, the meetings help set new goals, share best practices among leaders, and develop collaborative efforts to move to more stringent climate action.

- In your opinion, what are the main goals of the COP29 UN climate conference that will be held in Azerbaijan, and what priorities will be highlighted to achieve these goals? What are your expectations from this conference?

- One of the biggest efforts will be on finance to enable the transition to a net zero economy. In 2009 countries set a goal of $100billion per year in climate finance to developing countries. But the needs are bigger now so a new goal is needed and an agreement on that would be a sign of success.

- Is the green transformation possible at the global level? What are the prospects for this transformation and what challenges will countries face?

- A global green transformation is possible. It’s not only possible but affordable in part because of a major cost reduction in making clean electricity, clean transportation, and clean end use technologies. Together they make a transformation possible and actually more affordable than continuing with a fossil-based economy.

- As you know, developing countries are still concerned about the lack of funds promised by developed countries to combat climate change. In your opinion, will COP29 be able to determine a new level of this assistance?

- Finance for developing countries will be the most important issue to discuss at COP29.

- What do you think are the possibilities for transforming the liberated territories of Azerbaijan into a "green" energy zone?

- The use of green energy is feasible in a variety of areas now and there is much to learn from other countries that have successfully done so already.

- In addition to exporting oil and natural gas, Azerbaijan also plans to become a country that exports electricity generated from renewable energy sources. How do you evaluate our country's capabilities in this direction?

-This would require major investment in clean electricity generation like wind and solar as well as investment in electric transmission. Both of these are very feasible for the country to accomplish.