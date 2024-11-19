US Secretary of Agriculture: There is a further opportunity to utilize Azerbaijan’s significant role in trade between East and West

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

I think there's a further opportunity for us to utilize the significant role that Azerbaijan plays in the trade between the East and West, Thomas Vilsack, United States Secretary of Agriculture, said at a press conference held on Tuesday.

According to him, it opens up opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in transportation of goods between the West and East. “So the one area, I think, where we can collaborate, is the agricultural economy. Azerbaijan is an energy producing country. But I think we can also be good partners, as there is a continued effort to balance the portfolio here, embracing renewable energy,” Thomas Vilsack added.