The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

US Secretary of Agriculture: There is a further opportunity to utilize Azerbaijan’s significant role in trade between East and West

US Secretary of Agriculture: There is a further opportunity to utilize Azerbaijan’s significant role in trade between East and West

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

I think there's a further opportunity for us to utilize the significant role that Azerbaijan plays in the trade between the East and West, Thomas Vilsack, United States Secretary of Agriculture, said at a press conference held on Tuesday.

According to him, it opens up opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in transportation of goods between the West and East. “So the one area, I think, where we can collaborate, is the agricultural economy. Azerbaijan is an energy producing country. But I think we can also be good partners, as there is a continued effort to balance the portfolio here, embracing renewable energy,” Thomas Vilsack added.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Martina Otto: Reducing methane emissions should be treated as an urgent climate priority
  • 19.11.2024 [16:33]

Martina Otto: Reducing methane emissions should be treated as an urgent climate priority

Azerbaijan urges countries to submit their National Adaption Plans by 2025
  • 19.11.2024 [16:27]

Azerbaijan urges countries to submit their National Adaption Plans by 2025

UAE Minister praises launch of Baku Harmony Climate Initiative for Farmers at COP29
  • 19.11.2024 [16:26]

UAE Minister praises launch of Baku Harmony Climate Initiative for Farmers at COP29

COP29 features panel discussion on zero emission electricity and carbon credit market
  • 19.11.2024 [15:38]

COP29 features panel discussion on zero emission electricity and carbon credit market

Nigar Arpadarai: COP29 is a critical opportunity for us to chart a course toward a sustainable future
  • 19.11.2024 [15:20]

Nigar Arpadarai: COP29 is a critical opportunity for us to chart a course toward a sustainable future

COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company awarded ISO 20121 Certification
  • 19.11.2024 [15:10]

COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company awarded ISO 20121 Certification

COP29 features high-level event on “Reducing Methane from Organic Waste (ROW) for climate action”
  • 19.11.2024 [15:07]

COP29 features high-level event on “Reducing Methane from Organic Waste (ROW) for climate action”

Nigar Arpadarai: Caspian Sea is a closed sea and it is naturally very fragile
  • 19.11.2024 [15:00]

Nigar Arpadarai: Caspian Sea is a closed sea and it is naturally very fragile

African NGOs briefed on financial support allocated by Agency for State Support to NGOs for public associations
  • 19.11.2024 [14:56]

African NGOs briefed on financial support allocated by Agency for State Support to NGOs for public associations

Martina Otto: Reducing methane emissions should be treated as an urgent climate priority

  • [16:33]

Azerbaijan urges countries to submit their National Adaption Plans by 2025

  • [16:27]

UAE Minister praises launch of Baku Harmony Climate Initiative for Farmers at COP29

  • [16:26]

US Secretary of Agriculture: There is a further opportunity to utilize Azerbaijan’s significant role in trade between East and West

  • [16:13]

COP29 features panel discussion on zero emission electricity and carbon credit market

  • [15:38]

Nigar Arpadarai: COP29 is a critical opportunity for us to chart a course toward a sustainable future

  • [15:20]

COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company awarded ISO 20121 Certification

  • [15:10]

COP29 features high-level event on “Reducing Methane from Organic Waste (ROW) for climate action”

  • [15:07]

Nigar Arpadarai: Caspian Sea is a closed sea and it is naturally very fragile

  • [15:00]

African NGOs briefed on financial support allocated by Agency for State Support to NGOs for public associations

  • [14:56]

COP29 Lead Negotiator: The process of preparing Azerbaijan`s third generation of the Nationally Determined Contributions document (NDC 3.0) is in final stage

  • [14:52]

COP29 features event on “Delivering climate change education: critical role of youth and educators”

  • [14:50]

Azerbaijan, Italy explore prospects for educational cooperation

  • [14:32]

Climate-friendly agriculture, biodiversity protection, water management play a crucial role, says agriculture minister

  • [14:29]

10-year-old participant of COP29: It's interesting to communicate with people in Azerbaijan

  • [14:18]

Italian representative: COP29 will make significant financial progress

  • [14:12]

COP29 addresses environmental challenges and pollution sources of the Caspian Sea

  • [14:10]

Baku hosts ATACH Day as part of COP29

  • [14:04]

Slovak minister: If we join forces, there will be no waste challenges in the world

  • [13:54]

Representatives of Constructor University Bremen visit BS

  • [13:51]

UNEP Executive Director warns of 85% surge in solid waste in coming decades

  • [13:37]

US professor: COP29 will set the stage for addressing climate change through global and national finance – INTERVIEW

  • [13:16]

Discussions held on the role of education and scholarships in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals as part of COP29

  • [12:54]

Somalian participant: COP29 brought world nations together, providing a platform for global debate on climate change

  • [12:52]

Zambian representative praises excellent organization of COP29

  • [12:44]

Carlsberg Azerbaijan and WWF-Azerbaijan sign Memorandum of Understanding

  • [12:39]

COP29 discusses “Science and Innovation for Low-Emission and Resilient Food Systems”

  • [12:29]

FAO Regional Representative: Climate change is a significant driver of food insecurity

  • [12:26]

Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan will further consolidate international efforts to address the issue of missing persons

  • [12:11]

COP29 Presidency launches Baku Harmoniya Climate Initiative for Farmers

  • [12:07]

® Mastercard Azerbaijan accelerates global deadlines for Sustainable Cards Program implementation during COP29

  • [12:06]

Barbara Botos: Energy, green transitions cannot happen without women

  • [11:53]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with Vice-President OSCE PA

  • [11:49]

Farmers, those on front lines of agricultural production, remain some of most vulnerable to climate change, says minister

  • [11:24]

Youth champions for climate highlighted at COP29 event

  • [11:19]

UNEP Executive Director: Caspian littoral states` declaration at COP29 marks a milestone

  • [11:18]

Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, ICESCO sign cooperation agreement

  • [11:10]

International partners publish joint statement endorsing Baku Initiative on Human Development for Climate Resilience

  • [11:05]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • [10:47]

Azerbaijani oil prices climb above $75 mark again

  • [10:46]

Mukhtar Babayev: 36 percent of total employment in Azerbaijan is in agriculture sector

  • [10:36]

BTA, Egypt's national agency MENA sign cooperation agreement

  • [10:05]

Pope to G20: Immediate and decisive action needed to eradicate world hunger

  • [09:57]

“Children’s Eyes on Earth " photo exhibition opens at Heydar Aliyev Center

  • [00:47]

Indian participant of COP29: There are lots of challenges related to climate change right now

  • 18.11.2024 [21:13]

COP29 event focuses on protecting sustainability of human development

  • 18.11.2024 [21:12]

High-level panel on measuring environmental literacy as part of international assessment held during COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [20:58]

COP29 Presidency highlights early Biennial Transparency Report submissions

  • 18.11.2024 [20:52]

Azerbaijan is advancing towards energy transition by effectively benefiting from COP29, says WHO regional director

  • 18.11.2024 [20:52]

COP29: Event held on "Radiation and Climate Change: New Challenges"

  • 18.11.2024 [20:41]

Vice-President of OSCE PA briefed on progress of regional peace process

  • 18.11.2024 [20:34]

Aktau named Cultural Capital of Turkic World for year 2025

  • 18.11.2024 [20:31]

COP29: Discussions on climate-resilient agriculture held

  • 18.11.2024 [20:11]

COP29 features panel on “Youth Leadership in Climate Action: Inspiring Change through Education and Innovation”

  • 18.11.2024 [19:46]

COP29: Discussions held on "Two Crises - One Solution: Biodiversity and Climate Nexus in the Caucasus Region"

  • 18.11.2024 [19:30]

UK Minister: Our message in Baku is clear

  • 18.11.2024 [19:29]

Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Princess of Jordan, and ICCROM Director-General watch “Mangurt” play in Baku

  • 18.11.2024 [19:28]

Foreign Ministry comments on Fifth Opinion of Advisory Committee on Implementation of Council of Europe Framework Convention for Protection of National Minorities by Azerbaijan

  • 18.11.2024 [19:20]

The Chinese Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs visit to Pakistan

  • 18.11.2024 [19:13]

Head of Togo civil society organization hails Baku Initiative Group’s efforts

  • 18.11.2024 [19:11]

COP29 features Ministerial Roundtable on Global Climate Transparency

  • 18.11.2024 [18:58]

High-level tripartite roundtable on Green Jobs and Skills held at COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [18:55]

COP29 is a crucial step towards making important decisions for future of humanity, says Kyrgyz participant

  • 18.11.2024 [18:53]

Topic of greening education and climate resilience discussed at COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [18:48]

COP29: High-Level Roundtable on Children, Youth and Climate Action held

  • 18.11.2024 [18:41]

UNICEF’s regional advisor: A special day dedicated to children and young people at COP29 is a very important step

  • 18.11.2024 [18:40]

Presidency hosts 4th meeting of COP29 International Advisory Committee

  • 18.11.2024 [18:23]

COP29 hosts collaborative climate initiative forum of Turkic NGOs

  • 18.11.2024 [18:14]

Protest at COP29 demands compensation from France for nuclear tests' harmful effects

  • 18.11.2024 [18:11]

Letter of Intent for the establishment of the Baku COP Presidencies Continuity Coalition for Climate and Health signed as part of COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [18:09]

COP29 features seminar on enhancing benefits of clean energy

  • 18.11.2024 [18:00]

Topic of “Accelerating Action through Climate Literacy in International Assessments” discussed

  • 18.11.2024 [17:57]

Panel session held on Strengthening Global Cooperation on Integrated Solutions for Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change

  • 18.11.2024 [17:53]

Effective climate actions could reduce forced global displacement by 80 percent

  • 18.11.2024 [17:45]

Simon Stiell: I am delighted that we have made progress on issues relating to carbon emissions at COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [17:31]

COP29 features discussion on capacity building

  • 18.11.2024 [17:28]

Finland’s former President: We need to raise a new generation for sustainable future

  • 18.11.2024 [17:25]

COP 29 features raising human capital for green future

  • 18.11.2024 [17:13]

Special issue of Caspian Energy journal presented to Secretary General of Forum of Gas Exporting Countries

  • 18.11.2024 [16:44]

COP29 adopts decision on work programme under framework for non-market approaches referred to in Paris Agreement Article 6.8

  • 18.11.2024 [16:39]

COP29 features high level meeting on “The Baku Initiative on Human Development for Climate Resilience”

  • 18.11.2024 [16:37]

Leyla Aliyeva participates in discussions on strengthening environmental literacy among youth at COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [16:36]

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture meets with Princess of Jordan on sidelines of COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [15:59]

Azerbaijan, Georgia expand cooperation in labor and social protection

  • 18.11.2024 [15:36]

Nigar Arpadarai: We are officially launching COP Presidencies Coalition for Climate and Health

  • 18.11.2024 [15:35]

Jordanian student: I learned about new technologies and ways to utilize AI at COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [15:19]

Baku Initiative Group holds conference on decolonization and green future at COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [15:16]

Yalchin Rafiyev: Baku Transparency Platform will support countries in preparation of their climate action reports

  • 18.11.2024 [15:12]

ICOM’s Director General visits Azerbaijan National Museum of Art

  • 18.11.2024 [14:56]

Baku hosts opening ceremony of Climate Change Challenge competition

  • 18.11.2024 [14:43]

Professor of Korea University: It is crucial to declare the implementation of carbon neutrality on a global scale

  • 18.11.2024 [14:42]

COP29: Liverpool representative holds seminar on strategic sustainability

  • 18.11.2024 [14:32]

Bulgarian representative: Global agriculture suffers much from climate change

  • 18.11.2024 [14:16]

President Ilham Aliyev met with Secretary-General of the Commonwealth VIDEO

  • 18.11.2024 [14:11]

President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Palau VIDEO

  • 18.11.2024 [14:09]

COP29 President highlights Baku Declaration on Global Climate Transparency

  • 18.11.2024 [13:49]

Mukhtar Babayev: Azerbaijan’s Biennial Transparency Report is ready to be submitted this week

  • 18.11.2024 [13:33]

DOST Center hosts Inclusivity Day event as part of COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [13:18]

Azerbaijan achieves avian influenza-free status for poultry

  • 18.11.2024 [13:09]

Azerbaijan boosts gas exports to Europe by 8.6%

  • 18.11.2024 [12:50]