U.S. Senator: TRIPP project promises to be a boon not only for Armenia and Azerbaijan, but also for many neighboring countries

Washington, June 3, AZERTAC

US Senator, member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Steve Daines said Tuesday it was creative thinking that led to the establishment of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) as a solution to some of the stickier issues in that negotiation.

“The TRIPP project promises to be a boon not only for Armenia, but also for Azerbaijan, and many neighboring countries,” he noted.

Malahat Najafova