US special envoy, CENTCOM chief visit Gaza Strip after withdrawal of Israeli forces

Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) Adm. Brad Cooper visited Gaza on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to reports, Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth daily and Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin reported that Witkoff and Cooper’s visit was aimed at confirming that Israeli forces’ withdrawal to the agreed areas was concluded.

In a statement, the US commander said that he paid a visit to Gaza “to inform how we are moving forward to establish a CENTCOM-led Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) that will synchronize activities to support post-conflict stabilization.”

“This great effort will be achieved with no U.S. boots on the ground in Gaza,” Cooper said.