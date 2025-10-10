Uzbek ambassador describes mosque to be built in Fuzuli as a symbol of brotherhood in Islamic World
Baku, October 10, AZERTAC
The groundbreaking ceremony serves not only the purpose of worship, but is also a symbol of brotherhood in the Islamic World. The mosque will also serve both educational purposes, as well as the preservation and development of Islamic traditions. This is a noble and significant project, said Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan, during the media briefing on the groundbreaking ceremony of the mosque to be built by Turkmenistan in Fuzuli.
According to him, the mosque will play a crucial role in restoration of the liberated territories, symbolizing faith, compassion, and unity.
