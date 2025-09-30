Uzbek Ambassador: Media cooperation serves as a bridge between the two countries

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

“Relations established between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan over the past years have reached the highest level. Cooperation between the two fraternal countries encompasses a wide range of areas, from economy to culture, from education to social areas,” said Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan, as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum.

The diplomat also hailed the successful cooperation in the media sector.

"Media cooperation plays a role of a bridge between the two countries. This bridge allows us to get to know each other better, and to prevent the spread of fake news and enhance the media literacy of our societies," the ambassador added.