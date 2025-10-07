Uzbek President: Peace Declaration signed with Armenia is also a common victory for the Turkic states

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

Thanks to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s initiatives, we have visited many regions of modern Azerbaijan in recent years, said Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, as he addressed the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

“We are witnessing the ever-growing development of beautiful Karabakh and the enormous construction works taking place in the cities of Shusha, Khankendi and Aghdam. As close friends, we are certainly very pleased with these positive developments.

It is no exaggeration to say that the Peace Declaration signed with Armenia thanks to your firm political will is also a common victory for the Turkic states.

This historic agreement opens up broad opportunities for close cooperation among our countries in trade, economic, transport and humanitarian spheres,” Mirziyoyev added.