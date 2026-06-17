Uzbek president pledges continued reforms, tax-free zone at Tashkent forum

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev promised on Wednesday to continue economic reforms in the fast-growing Central Asian country, including establishing an independent financial regulator, according to Uza.uz

"We are always open to investors interested in cooperating with Uzbekistan and ready for an equal and mutually beneficial partnership," Mirziyoyev said in his opening speech at the annual Tashkent International Investment Forum.

He announced plans to open the Tashkent International Financial Center, a tax- and customs-free zone to run on English common law.

"Profit tax, value-added tax, property tax, and customs duties will be set at zero percent. Free capital movement and the ability to make payments in any currency will be guaranteed unconditionally. A modern system for financial technologies, digital assets, and green finance will be created," he said.

An independent financial regulator with the authority to adopt regulatory documents will also be established in the financial centre, the Uzbek leader said.