Uzeyir Hajibeyli's 140th anniversary celebrated with "Harmony of North and East" concert in Sweden

Stockholm, September 21, AZERTAC

The "Harmony of North and East" concert, celebrating the 140th anniversary of the outstanding Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli, was held at the Hallwyl Museum in Stockholm, Sweden.

The event, organized by the Swedish Azerbaijani Association (SAF) with the support of Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora, was initiated by Aynur Malikova, an Azerbaijani pianist residing in Sweden.

The evening brought together members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Sweden, representatives of the Azerbaijani community, as well as Swedish guests with an interest in cultural exchange.

In her welcoming remarks, Ayda Amir Hashimi, the representative of the Coordination Council of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora in Sweden, highlighted Uzeyir Hajibeyli's significant contributions to musical art and the key goal of the concert: to unite the East and the North through the universal language of music.

Ayda Amir Hashimi emphasized Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s role as an innovator, noting that he was the first to successfully merge European classical music traditions with Azerbaijani folk music. She noted that celebrating his legacy in Stockholm, a city where the North and the East meet, where cultures unite in a spirit of respect and unity, was particularly meaningful.

Notably, a part of the program was performed on one of Sweden's oldest grand pianos, which underscored the event’s historical significance, lending a special depth to the music. The performers on stage included pianists Aynur Malikova and Sergio Lapedota, who traveled from Italy, soprano Burcu Kuru, bass Lennart Forsen, flutist Katrin Sponberg, violinist Irena Lemos, and Filip Khakimov on nagara (drum).

The concert program featured a beautiful mix of works from both Azerbaijani and Scandinavian composers. Performances included pieces by Uzeyir Hajibeyli such as "Arazbari" and "Sevgili Janan," as well as compositions from his successors. The audience was treated to "Mugham," "Dance of Love," by Fikrat Amirov, and an excerpt from his ballet "A Thousand and One Nights," and "Comde's dreams" from Arif Melikov’s "A Poem of Two Hearts” ballet.

Along with Azerbaijani music, the concert also showcased composition by Scandinavian composers like Emil Högren, Ture Rangström, Gunnar de Frumerie, and Edvard Grieg.

The "Harmony of North and East" concert was not only a celebration Uzeyir Hajibeyli's legacy but also a true symbol of the cultural dialogue between Azerbaijan and Sweden.