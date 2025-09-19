Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s music is the perfect synthesis of East and West – Estonian composer Peeter Vähi

Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

On September 18, 2025, the 140th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibeyli — the great composer, founder of modern professional musical art in Azerbaijan, conductor, musicologist, publicist, playwright, teacher, public figure, and People’s Artist of the USSR — was marked.

AZERTAC continues its series of interviews with leading figures in the global music and cultural spheres. This time, Estonian classical composer Peeter Vähi shared his reflections on Hajibeyli’s work.

“Your question about Uzeyir Hajibeyli came at just the right time. As a recording producer, I recently finished a CD album featuring songs composed by the fathers of Estonian classical music, Konstantin Türnpu and Rudolf Tobias — composers whose lives and activities were at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries. Their importance in Estonian professional music is in many ways comparable to the importance of Uzeyir Hajibeyli in Azerbaijani music,” Vähi said.

He noted that at the beginning of the 20th century, outside Western Europe, many national professional cultures were emerging — not only in music but also in literature, fine arts, and theater. “Developments took place in different ways: some copied Western European culture, in certain regions Russian culture, while others found the optimal middle way between their own traditions and foreign influences. A good example of the latter is Uzeyir Hajibeyli. His music represents an ideal synthesis of East and West, where neither side lost its synergy. The direction chosen by Hajibeyli has influenced later generations of Azerbaijani composers. It is gratifying to see that mugham continues to live in new music, and that instruments such as the balaban, zurna, kamancha, tar, saz, oud, and nagara can coexist on an equal footing with the violin, cello, flute, or piano.”

Vähi also underlined that outside Azerbaijan, the Turkic world, and the Islamic sphere, Hajibeyli’s music and legacy are still relatively little known. “He deserves much more recognition, especially on the occasion of his approaching anniversary,” he emphasized.