Vazrazhdane supporters stage anti-euro protest in front of Bulgarian National Bank building

Baku, November 3, AZERTAC

Supporters of the nationalist Vazrazhdane party gathered in front of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) to protest the upcoming adoption of the euro as the official currency by Bulgaria from the beginning of 2026, according to BTA. With cries of “No to the euro”, they rallied ahead of a planned visit of European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde, who arrived in Bulgaria on Monday.

Vazrazhdane leader Kostadin Kostadinov told reporters that Lagarde was due to be at the BNB by that time but was not there yet. “We know her itinerary for today and tomorrow. We also know Dombrovskis's schedule [Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commissioner for Economic Affairs]. We will try to make these people understand two things. First, they are not welcome in our country. Second, Bulgaria does not want the euro,” Kostadinov said.

“Even if they force us into the eurozone, there will be consequences they could never have imagined: the eurozone will collapse, Bulgaria will regain its financial independence, and those currently illegally pushing us into the eurozone with manipulated and falsified data will face criminal charges,” said the Vazrazhdane leader.

The protesters submitted a letter with their demands to Dimitar Radev, the governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, to be forwarded to Christine Lagarde.

Two men attempted to set fire to a flag resembling that of the European Union on which swastikas had been painted. The police guarding the central bank building and the protest intervened. After failing to set it on fire, the two men later cut it up.