Verstappen holds the lead as Piastri crashes out on dramatic Azerbaijan Grand Prix first lap

Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix got off to a dramatic start, with Max Verstappen holding the lead but Oscar Piastri tumbling down the order and crashing out, according to the official Formula 1 website.

While polesitter Verstappen entered Turn 1 just ahead of Carlos Sainz and Liam Lawson, Piastri hit trouble off the line and dropped all the way to the back of the field.

The championship leader then locked up and slid helplessly into the outside wall at Turn 5, ending his race there and then – and potentially having huge ramifications on the 2025 title battle.

As the leading pack fed through the opening corners, Piastri’s team mate, Lando Norris, dropped a position to eighth, with no other major dramas to report.

Hit go on the videos above to watch all the action from the start of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.