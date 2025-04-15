Vessel carrying foreign nationals capsizes near coast of Libya, 4 Pakistanis among 11 confirmed dead

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, April 15, AZERTAC

A vessel carrying foreign nationals capsized near the coast of Libya, killing at least 11 people, including 4 Pakistanis. Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday confirmed that a boat tragedy involving Pakistani nationals had occurred in eastern Libya.

In its statement, the Ministry said that the Pakistani mission in Tripoli reported the vessel had sunk near the Harawa coast, Sirte City (eastern Libya). The Crisis Management Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been activated to monitor the situation.

Soon after the incident, a team from the Pakistani Embassy visited Sirte City and confirmed the recovery of 11 bodies of migrants. Of these, 4 were identified as Pakistani nationals based on their national documents. The statement added that two bodies remain unidentified. Moreover, the Embassy in Tripoli is actively working to gather more information about the affected Pakistani nationals and remains in contact with local authorities.