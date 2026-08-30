The Azerbaijan State News Agency

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Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva watch classic car parade and exhibition

Baku, August 30, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) organized a classic car exhibition and parade on Sunday.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva, AAF President Anar Alakbarov, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, as well as other prominent figures and residents joined the event.

The event began with a classic car display at the Seaside National Park, showcasing over 100 vehicles manufactured before 1986.

The lineup featured registered participant cars alongside select pieces from the permanent exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

A longtime favorite among Baku residents, the exhibition featured a classic car parade.

A classic car rally routed through the capital's main streets and avenues before concluding in the Sea Breeze area. The classic car exhibition at Marina Bay brought a distinct retro charm to the Caspian shore.

The exhibition showcased cars from various eras, including preserved vehicles that hold special commemorative value for their owners.

In an interview with AZERTAC, classic car driver Nuhbala Dadashov said that his 1967 Volga GAZ-21 holds deep personal significance for his family, adding that his father brought the vehicle home from Saratov on March 19 of that year.

The retro cars captivated the visitors of the exhibition.

Speaking to AZERTAC, visitor Fidan Efendi shared her passion for classic cars, saying that these events generate huge interest and it is wonderful to host these exhibitions in the country.

In an interview with AZERTAC, "Living Legend" award winner Royana Seyfali noted that this was her first time participating in the exhibition with her 1986 Mercedes-Benz W126 S-Class. Royana said she kept the car simply as a keepsake, adding, "I never intended to display it, so finally joining the exhibition is wonderful."

The rally at Marina Bay concluded with car owners receiving awards across multiple categories.

Winners were honored across various categories, including “Veteran of the Exhibition,” “Gold Standard,” “Living Legend,” “Rare Pearls,” “Style Icon of the Era,” “Spirit of the Era,” “Vintage Elegance,” “Guardian of Traditions,” “Legend of Racing,” “Iron Aristocrat,” “Hardworking Legend,” “People's Favorite,” “Voice of the Era,” and “Time Capsule”.

The event also featured a musical program for attendees.

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