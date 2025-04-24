Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Chinese National Human Genome Center

Beijing, April 24, AZERTAC

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited the Chinese National Human Genome Center (CHGB) in Beijing.

Established by the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology, CHGB is one of China’s leading national institutions in genome research.

The Chinese National Human Genome Center promotes the commercialization of research outcomes and the development of a genomic industry in China. The center implements projects in the fields of fundamental and clinical research, population genetics, and bioinformatics. The center is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.

Leyla Aliyeva toured the laboratories and biobank of the center. During her meeting with the center’s leadership, prospects for cooperation with relevant Azerbaijani institutions were discussed, including the potential application of CHGB’s methods in the treatment of oncological diseases, cerebral palsy, and other conditions.

Shahin Jafarov

Special correspondent