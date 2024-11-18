Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Princess of Jordan, and ICCROM Director-General watch “Mangurt” play in Baku

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

On November 17, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, along with Princess Dana Firas of Jordan, President of the Petra National Trust and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, and Aruna Francesca, Director-General of ICCROM, watched the play “Mangurt” at the Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theatre.

The play, based on the novel "The Day Lasts More Than a Hundred Years" by renowned Kyrgyz author Chinghiz Aitmatov, was directed by Jeyhun Dadashov, with set design by Sanubar Samadova, music by Elman Rafiyev, and choreography by People's Artist Bakhtiyar Khanizade. The entire cast of the theatre participated in the performance.

A long-standing production in the theatre's repertoire, the play was presented this season with a new style and received a positive reception from the audience.