Victim: Our medical station, our ambulances, paramedics and doctors were subjected to artillery strikes – Vardanyan’s trial

Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

Court hearings on the criminal case against Ruben Vardanyan, an Armenian citizen charged with torture, mercenary activity, violation of the laws and customs of warfare, terrorism, financing terrorism and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, were continued on April 8.

The open hearings were held at the Baku Military Court and presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev and a panel of judges consisting of Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samadova). The accused was provided with an interpreter in the language of his choice, i.e. Russian, as well as lawyers for his defense.

The hearings continued with the questioning of victims.

Before the questioning, Zeynal Agayev explained to the victims their rights and obligations stipulated by the legislation.

Then the accused Ruben Vardanyan and his defense attorney Avraam Berman appealed to the court saying that they wanted to familiarize themselves with minutes of the hearings again.

Presiding judge Zeynal Agayev said that conditions would be created for them to familiarize themselves with the minutes again.

At the meeting, Ruben Vardanyan, who was accused of joining a criminal organization that committed numerous criminal acts during the aggressive war waged by the Armenian state in December 2020, was interrogated after he joined it in December 2020, with the direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, officials of its state institutions, military forces and illegal armed formations, with the help of verbal and written instructions, orders and instructions, material, technical and personnel support, and under his central management and strict control, in violation of domestic and international law, in the territory of Azerbaijan.

During the hearings, the court questioned the victims of the criminal acts committed by the accused Ruben Vardanyan, who is charged with joining a criminal organization in December 2020, which was created under the leadership and direct participation of Armenian state bodies, officials, military forces and illegal armed formations, in accordance with their verbal and written instructions, orders and guidelines, as well as material, technical and personnel support, central management and strict control, and also of committing numerous criminal acts during the war of aggression waged by the Armenian state against Azerbaijan in violation of domestic and international law.

Victim Vahid Aliyev stated that he was not personally acquainted with the accused, but that he knew about Ruben Vardanyan from social networks and the media. He said that he had been wounded as a result of the fire opened during a military provocation of the Armenian army, noting that several of his acquaintances had been martyred or received various wounds.

Victim Anar Jalalov stated in his testimony that he had been wounded as a result of an explosion of an artillery shell fired during a military provocation of the Armenian armed forces. He said that he had been the chief of staff of a military unit at the time of the incident and added, “Artillery fire was opened from the opposite side. At that time, some of my servicemen were wounded and some rose to martyrdom.”

The victim also stated that the ceasefire in the direction of Khojavend had often been violated, adding that the opposing side was using all types of small arms.

Answering questions from public prosecutor Fuad Musayev, victim Emin Shahbazov said in his statement that he had been injured in Aghdam.

The serviceman said he had suffered a head injury, had been taken to hospital where he could not speak but had to communicate with the doctors in writing.

He described the incident in which he was wounded as follows, “The enemy had two posts there. When they tried to commit a military provocation, we prevented it. Then their artillery attack began. As a result, I was wounded and was treated in various hospitals. My treatment is still ongoing.”

When answering questions from public prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, victim Hilal Hasanov said that he had been wounded while preventing the enemy's military provocation in the direction of Aghdara. He said, “The enemy committed a military provocation by first opening artillery fire, then trying to attack us with its personnel, but this provocation was prevented. We had people martyred and wounded.”

In his statement, victim Zamig Hasratov said that he had been wounded as a result of mortar fire while preventing an enemy provocation.

In response to questions from public prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, victim Elnur Hasanov said that he had been wounded on a multiple occasions as a result of the fire opened by the Armenian side. He said that he received three bullet wounds, that 70 of the shrapnel had been removed and more than 30 were still in his body. He said, “I am currently in service. I am continuing my service.”

In his statement, victim Fariz Manafov also said that he knew the accused from social networks. Fariz Manafov noted that the opposing side had opened fire using large-caliber weapons and artillery during the incident in which he was wounded. He said, “I served as a commander of a motorized rifle platoon in the direction of the Chartaz village of Khojavand district. The enemy’s provocations were frequent. They used large-caliber weapons and artillery.”

He said that 14 of his fellow soldiers had been wounded, two 2 soldiers and one warrant officer had martyred.

Victim Agshin Balakishiyev, who was the chief of the medical service in an unspecified military unit of the Ministry of Defense, said in his statement, “As a result of the enemy provocation, I was wounded by artillery fire from the enemy in the rear.”

He said that the mobile medical station where he was working was 5-10 km behind the frontline, and that despite the presence of a sign indicating that it was a medical station (a red crescent), it was fired upon. “All doctors and paramedics have a red ribbon on their sleeves. Along with our medical station, our ambulances, paramedics and doctors were subjected to artillery strikes as a result of enemy provocation. In other words, the requirements of the international convention were flagrantly violated.”

Victim Habil Guliyev said in his statement that he had also been wounded. “The enemy was constantly firing on us,” he added.

Victim Farhad Taghiyev stated that the ambulance vehicle in which he was traveling to evacuate wounded military personnel in Aghdam was hit. He said: “Three sides of the vehicle are marked with a red crescent. So it is clear that this is a vehicle that evacuates the wounded. Our vehicle was hit by a missile. As a result, four of my fellow servicemen and I were wounded in the vehicle.”

Another victim, Farid Zeynalov, who was in the same ambulance with Farhad Taghiyev, confirmed his statement. He said that the vehicle had been hit by a guided missile.

Victim Hijran Sultanov said that he was wounded while trying to prevent an enemy provocation in Aghdam. He said, “I was a unit commander. They wanted to hit the medical vehicle while we were evacuating our comrades – the wounded and martyrs. They failed to hit the medical vehicle. They did not take aim correctly and the shooter made a mistake. In any case, I don’t think they would have fired the anti-tank rocket “Fagot” because of two people. The main shell landed 10-15 meters away from us. We were lucky that the place was empty ground. None of the shrapnel hit us.”

Victim Ruslan Heydarov said that he had been injured in his right shoulder as a result of sniper fire in Khojavand.

Other victims questioned included Nabi Babayev, Vugar Mammadov, Emil Nabiyev, Mahir Zeynalov, Subhan Alirzayev, Afran Kamilov, Tabriz Ahmadov, Javidan Talibli, Niyamaddin Asgarov, Hasan Gurbanov and others. They said their testimonies that the opposing side had opened fire at their positions from various weapons and that they themselves had received wounds of varying degree of severity.

Conclusions of the forensic medical examination conducted on the victims were also announced during the hearings.

The next hearing is scheduled for April 15.

Ruben Vardanyan is charged with crimes under Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29,120.2.1, 29,120.2.3, 29,120.2.4, 29,120.2.7, 29,120.2.11, 29,120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation and possession of firearms, their components, ammunition, explosives and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations or groups not provided for by law) and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).